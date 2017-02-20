NVIDIA is rolling out an update to both the SHIELD TV (2015) and the new SHIELD TV released just this year that will incorporate GeForce NOW games onto the device’s GameStream feature. This means that owners of either device will now be able to play the games available for streaming on NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service.

The update is marked as Software Upgrade 5.1 for both SHIELD TV variants – and notice that they’re calling the consoles “SHIELD TV” now, which is so much easier for everyone. The update brings GeForce Now games to the devices’ GameStream feature, giving gamers access to great games on the service including Tomb Raider, ABZÛ, and LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens.

Other new games for the platform include Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Just Cause 2, and Diluvion. The update also brings support for dual vibration feedback, specifically for the new SHIELD gaming controller. These come in addition to some stability fixes and enhancements on the software.

Check out your SHIELD TV later when you get home and get this new update which is rolling out to devices now at time of writing.

SOURCE: NVIDIA 1, 2