NVIDIA is currently working on its next major software update for the SHIELD TV. It has started development but it wants to involve more users so the next version will be more than ready for commercial release. The company has recently launched the SHIELD Preview Program and is now asking for more people to try the new features and enhancements on the SHIELD TV.

The SHIELD Preview Program is where reviewers can start discussing the changes, feedback, and suggestions. As with any other software or OS updates, there will be bugs that need to be fixed and issues that have to be solved.

If you are interested to join the program, login to or sign up for a SHIELD Forum Account on GeForce Forums. Enroll your device but if you have more than one, you need to enroll each device separately. Provide your e-mail, forum display name, device serial number, and SHIELD Product iD.

We have no idea what changes will be included in this new version. This one is developed especially for SHIELD TV owners but SHIELD Tablet owners will also be accepted. However, the update may not perfectly work or be fully supported on the tablet but feel free to sign up to find out.

