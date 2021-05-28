Back in March, the Nubia Tencent RedMagic 6 Series was introduced with 165Hz refresh rate. A new variant is ready in China–the RedMagic 6R. The gaming phone is basically the same with its light build and slim design. It will be out this coming June with premium specs beginning with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 400Hz gaming shoulder triggers, and a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The display comes with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The RedMagic 6R is powerful with its Snapdragon 888 chipset. It’s basically similar to the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro but it’s slimmer. It looks better too even with the streamlined gaming aesthetics.

The phone features a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. There is no under display camera, just a punch hole cutout for the selfie shooter. Choose between the 8GB or 12GB RAM. It still is a gaming phone with the shoulder triggers. When it comes to the camera department, there are quad rear cameras: 64MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth. The selfie shooter is now 16 megapixels.

The Nubia Red Magic 6R is powered by a 4200mAh battery with 55W charging (30W on the global variant). The battery is a bit disappointing given the Red Magic 6 features a 5050mAh one.

The Nubia Red Magic 6R will be available in three color options. There will be a limited edition yellow variant in partnership with Tencent Games. Price is set at CNY2,999 ($470) and CNY3,999 ($628). You can pre-order now but there will be a flash sale this June 1.