Android-powered gaming phones may soon be standardized as Google is working on a Game Device Certification program. There is no certainty when that will be implemented but for now, let us focus on the new ones being released left and right. Last month, the Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming phone was introduced as an updated version with Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor. Nubia is calling it the ultimate gaming phone although we know ASUS already called the ROG Phone the same thing.

The Red Magic 3S will soon be available for purchase by anyone. If you live in the United States or anywhere in the world, you can buy the new gaming device from redmagic.gg beginning October 16. An “Early Bird Rewards” event has just started (Oct 9-16) where you can get discount coupons and exclusive accessories for the new phone you’re buying.

The gaming phone starts at $479 (€479/£419). To avail of the rewards, you need to buy a 3S Reward Card first. The $100 (€100/£100) gift card can be used towards the purchase of the Red Magic 3S. It’s like paying a downpayment.

The first 100 buyers of the 3S Reward Card will receive special gifts like 30% accessory discount codes and a Pro Handle Gamepad among others. If you buy earlier, you may receive more rewards.

Nubia’s Red Magic 3S already had a successful release in Asia. Now, the rest of the world can now what’s great about the gaming phone. To review the specs, the phone comes equipped with a 6.65-inch ultra-widescreen FHD+ HDR AMOLED screen with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging, max of 12GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, dual front-facing stereo speakers, 3D sound technologies, DTS:X, built-in fan, ICE2.1 dual multi-dimensional cooling system, and UFS 3.0 flash storage. The phone runs on Android topped by RedMagic OS 2.1. Color options of the Nubia Red Magic 3S include Mecha Silver, Eclipse Black, and the new Cyber Shade gradient.