The Nubia Red Magic 3 was only announced last month. It made an impression with its 90Hz screen and a special cooling system. The Android phone has been expected to roll out globally and true enough, the gaming device is now available with an affordable price of $479 (€479/£419). It is not really budget-friendly but still more affordable compared to other premium phones that boast 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia is tapping on the gaming phone category and it certainly has potential.

The Red Magic 3 comes equipped with a built-in turbo fan, 90hz display, and capacitive shoulder triggers. Mobile gaming is certainly improved because of the smoother graphics, faster performance, and longer battery life. Long hours of playing won’t be a problem because the phone won’t heat up easily.

For a more reliable and uninterrupted Internet connection, the esports docking station is recommended. Make adjustments with the software features that help you customize your gaming experience. If you wish to record videos that will hopefully go viral, you can try the 8K video recording.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 will be available in the US, Europe, UK, Australia, Canda, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Israel, Macau, Taiwan, and Singapore. Shipping will begin on May 29 in some regions mentioned.

Red Magic 3 also has a 12GB RAM model with 256GB built-in memory. It’s the camo version but a red phone will also be ready aside from the original black.

Nubia describes the phone as the “first active cooled smartphone” in the world. The 6.65-inch HDR AMOLED display is very stunning with the 90Hz refresh rate. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging so going low-batt won’t be a problem. The phone features capacitive shoulder buttons for better gaming controls. Other specs include Adreno 640, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Game Space 2.0, and stereo speakers with DTS:X.