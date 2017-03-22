Aside from the Nubia M2 and M2 Lite, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia also rolled out the N2. This one features a new design complete with curved Antenna bands and a physical home button, 5.5-inch AMOLED panel, and a 64GB onboard storage. The display is an improvement from last year which only had a regular LTPS panel. The device is also powered by a MediaTek octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, the phone comes with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP selfie shooter. There’s 4G/LTE connectivity, a hybrid SIM slot, and dual SIM support. The battery can be charged with an 18W fast charger. Phone only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box but it can do some functions available on Nougat. There’s split screen multitasking so you can run two apps at the same time.

When it comes to connectivity, there’s USB Type-C Port, 3.5mm Audio port, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, 4G, and GPS. You can choose from either the Black or Gold variant. Pricing is set at 1999 Yuan which is about $290. Phone will be available beginning April 8.

Nubia N2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Processor: MediaTek octa-core

• Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD AMOLED display, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 7.9mm (thickness)

• Weight: 180 grams

• Battery: 5,000mAh battery

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13mp (rear)

• Cam: 16MP (front)

• Connectivity:

