ZTE’s sub-brand is getting a lot of attention at the Mobile World Congress 2017. In Barcelona, Spain, other OEMs, consumers, and attendees are being presented with dozens of new smartphones. We’ve seen quite a number already but we must say this Nubia N1 Lite phone looks impressive with its elegant black finish which was very much different from the original N1 released last year.

This one boasts of a 5.5-inch HD screen with 2.5D curved glass. Display adapts to the brightness so you can clearly see images under the sunlight or in super bright conditions. The phone also boasts of top specs and features you won’t believe it’s just a lite version of something.

The Nubia N1 Lite comes with a unipanel for the rear, fingerprint sensor, metallic design, and a rear-facing cam. Phone looks sophisticated with the nice and polished exterior. Making this as another winner is the beautification mode and LED front flash for the best selfie. The main camera comes with a F2.0-aperture and deal LED flash. When it comes to accessibility, there’s the fast 0.3S fingerprint-recognition that is also secure and seamless.

Nubia N1 Lite will be ready in in Europe and Asia, specifically in Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Germany, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Still no word on pricing and availability but we’ll know soon.

