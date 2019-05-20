The Tokyo Summer Olympics is still a year away but if you already want to get started on collecting memorabilia, you can now pre-order a special limited-edition variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ created specifically for the biggest sporting event happening next year. The special edition will be released by NTT Docomo and will probably be available in Japan only and has all the same specs that we’ve seen with the Galaxy S10+ but with a special logo and special content for those who are avidly awaiting the Olympics.

The Galaxy S10+ Tokyo Olympics model will come in the Prism White design that we’ve already seen after it was released earlier this year. Aside from the banner located at the back of the phone, it will also come with a special edition Galaxy Buds that has the Tokyo 2020 logo engraved on its charging case. Aside from those two special things, there will be content for the Olympics fan as well, although they didn’t specify what exactly that will be.

The specs are the same but if you need a review, you get a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19:9 ratio and 1440 x 3040 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 with a 2.8 GHz octa core processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB. It has a triple main camera with a 16MP and 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The front-facing dual camera has 10MP and 8MP lenses. The Galaxy S10+ has a 4,000mAh battery.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has come up with an Olympics edition for their flagship devices. They previously had versions for their original Note, Note 3, S7 edge and the Note 8. It is a bit strange though that this time they chose to release one a year before the actual Olympics. By next year, you’ll already have the Galaxy Note 10 and possibly the Galaxy S11 so we don’t know if the Galaxy S10+ will still be relevant. Or maybe they’ll also release Olympics editions for the new flagships.

In any case, if you’re in Japan and you’re interested, pre-orders have already started and the actual release date will be sometime in late July. The Tokyo Olympics Galaxy S10+ is priced at around $1,000.