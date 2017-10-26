You may be enjoying the Now Playing feature on your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL but it has one downside: the information usually goes right away. The name of the song is shown and then vanishes from the lockscreen. The title of the song is gone forever, leaving you clueless again about what was playing. It can cause inconvenience but as with most situations or need, there is an app for that.

The Now Playing feature can be extended with the newly developed app called as “Now Playing History”. It was created by Great Bytes Software aka redditor ‘greatbytes’ who proudly shared the app that solves the problem of disappearing info. With the app, you can view a list of the songs that was played or listened to recently.

You can view the Now Playing history by date and then listen to each song again if you want. It’s a simple app that can be useful for those audiophiles who like to keep up with all the new and different songs they listen to.

What the app does is simply catch the notifications for “Now Playing”, save the song titles, and then show you the history. Some changes are underway including that search feature. Long-pressing on the songs on your history will also be allowed soon.

Download Now Playing History from the Google Play Store

VIA: Reddit