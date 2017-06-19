After a lengthy wait, Sony is finally releasing the Nougat update to the Sony Xperia XA, this right after the Japanese electronics company released the Nougat update for the Sony Xperia XA Ultra as well. You will remember that the Xperia XA was released around June 2016, with Android Marshmallow and a plan to be upgraded to Nougat.

The Sony Xperia XA is a midrange phone powered by the MediaTek Helio P10 chipset. With updates coming few and far between, it’s really nice of Sony to finally follow through on their promise to update to Android 7.0. It’s been almost exactly a year to the date since the phone was released, and Xperia XA users have had to wait that long to get an update to Nougat.

The models of the Sony Xperia XA that will receive the Android Nougat update include the single SIM models F3111, F3113, and F3115, and dual SIM models F3112 and F3116. The Android 7.0 Nougat update will bring a lot of new features to the phone’s user interface and operating system. Features like the addition of multi-window support and app shortcuts should be very obvious to users.

Sony Xperia XA users should expect an update notification soon, although you can always try manually checking for the update. Nougat updates are usually large, exceeding 1GB, so it is recommended that you are on a stable WiFi connection to download the update.

VIA: XDA