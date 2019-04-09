One of the problems of the newer Xiaomi devices, aside from the fact that they have a not-so-attractive waterdrop notch display, is that the notification icons seem to disappear even if you don’t dismiss them. This is not good for those who don’t often look at their phones and rely on the icons to tell them if there are important notifications that they have to look at. While Xiaomi tries to work on a solution to that, a new app called Notch Notifications for MIUI may be your temporary solution.

New phones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 9 are the ones having problems with the notification icons. Just a few seconds after a notification appears on the top left corner of the device, it disappears even if you haven’t taken any action like dismissing it or reading it. It’s still there in the notification panel but you won’t see the icon so unless you open your phone, you won’t know that you have a new message or email.

What the Notch Notification does is just a temporary fix for it until Xiaomi actually does something about it. After you install it, give it the permissions it asks you, and then depending on your phone’s DPI, set the X and Y axis padding. You also get to choose the icon size that you want it to display. After that, the notification icons should stay there until you dismiss or clear it.

This is just a temporary solution of course and has some limitations. For example, the icons cannot be displayed on the lock screen of your device so you will still have to unlock your phone to see the notifications. You will also have to lock the device in memory so it won’t be included when you’re clearing the apps.

You can download the Notch Notifications for MIUI from the Google Play Store for free but there’s also a Pro version. They say it has been tested on such phones like Pocophone F1, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 8, and many other newer Xiaomi devices.

VIA: XDA Developers