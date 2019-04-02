While the recently announced Huawei P30 and P30 Pro seem to be pretty impressive (especially for those crazy for mobile photography), the price tag, just like other recent flagships, will probably make you think twice. We can expect that most flagship devices will continually be more expensive and if they don’t give us reason enough to upgrade or invest in it, we’re going to have a big problem in the smartphone industry. But meanwhile, in happier and more mundane news, you can get the P30 wallpapers and themes onto your phone if you want to.

An XDA contributor named DarkJoker360 very kindly shared the new wallpapers and themes from Huawei’s newest flagship device so that users who would want to sport them can sideload them onto their compatible devices. The wallpapers include those called Jade Fairyland, Golden Era, Amber Sunrise, Skyline, and 8 others. The 12 wallpapers are all 2340 x 2340 in size and the uncompressed versions can be accessed when you extract from the zip file. Then you can go and choose the one you want for your wallpaper and follow how your device changes its own.

As for the P30 themes, well the bad news is that they will only work for Huawei and Honor phones that are running on EMUI 9. So if you’re using a phone that is not from Huawei, then you probably should not be trying to install a theme like that anyway. But if you do have a compatible device, download from the source link, then extract through your device. You will have to place the .hwt file in the Themes folder and then open up the built-in themes app. The extracted themes should be there already so you can choose which one you want to have.

The Huawei P30 should be a pretty good device to have if you’re looking to upgrade and you have the budget. It has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Kirin 980 chipset which should make it open apps faster and make AI-powered features pretty accessible. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is of course expandable as well. Power wise, it has a 3,650mAh battery and supports the 25W Huawei SuperCharge feature.

It’s the camera though where this device truly shines. It has three rear cameras with a 40MP SuperSpectrum wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultra wide angle lens, and an 8MP with 3x optical zoom and OIS (the P30 Pro has four rear cameras!) Unfortunately, if you live in the US, you won’t be able to buy the flagships from Huawei, understandable given the problems it has with the US government. Outside the US, it should be no problem to get these babies, if you have €799 and above.

