The smart home tech may be slow in progressing but for every device or innovation a brand or company introduces, we find it interesting that such things can be done. Most smart devices can be managed from compatible apps but a new smart device will make things more fun and convenient at home—meet the Noon Smart Lighting System.

Noon Home is a startup that is launching its first ever product. The lighting system improves the lighting at home by connecting and coordinating them. If you’ve started to switch to smart bulbs and lights, then this one will be perfect. Feel free to change the mood or create a new mood just by touching the control.

Layer those ambient, task and accent lights to create a nice mood for whatever you’re doing. To make things easier, you can replace your existing switches at home with Noon.

The Noon Smart Lighting System allows one-touch control and features a Room Director, a lighting designer, more smart features like the Night Light and Vacation Mode, and Alexa integration.

You can avail of the products by Noon Home from its website, Home Depot, or Best Buy. For $399.99, you can get the Noon Smart Lighting Starter Kit with the following inclusions: three Noon Wall Plates, two Extension Switches (worth $99.99), and the $99.99 Room Director switch.

SOURCE: Noon Home