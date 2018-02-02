If you’re using the Noon Home system to control your light bulbs at home and you also have Google Home to make your life even smarter, then you’ll be happy to know that the two can now play together. Noon Home has now added support for Google’s smart speaker so this means you can tell Google Assistant to control the different lighting settings that you have pre-programmed into your Noon Smart Lighting System. You don’t have to open an app to set the mood or to turn lights on and off, but you can just use voice commands.

If you don’t know what the Noon home system is, it is basically a lighting director for your house. It has a built-in display that you can control in person or through your mobile device so you can turn on and off the lights in various rooms or set them to the presets that you’ve inputted through the app as well. Now you have another way of controlling it through voice commands if you have the Google Home smart speaker in your house as well.

From your Google Home app, tap on the Menu button then go to Home Control. Add “Noon Home” and then authorize Google to access your Noon account. It will them prompt you to sign in to your account and it will automatically add your Noon switches and it will appear on your device list. You will then assign your switches and scenes to specific rooms in the Google Home app. This way you can just say, “Hey Google, turn off Kitchen” and it will automatically do so.

In case what you have is an Echo device, Noon Home already has Amazon Alexa support previously so you can also use it to make voice commands to control your home lighting.

