Noom has made a name for itself as an app that helps people lose weight and stay healthy. They’re now branching into another aspect of health and that is mental wellness. Noom Mood is a new program and app that aims to help people reduce stress and anxiety in their lives and develop healthy habits that would protect their mental health. The structured, digital program uses similar principles as its famous health program and applies it to users’ mental wellness through insight, education, and skill development.

There has been a lot of attention on mental wellness, especially during the past year due to social isolation and the pandemic. Noom is using a decade’s worth of “user insights, behavioral science research, and technological innovation” to new categories and conditions. Noom Mood is actually their first venture into a consumer product beyond its famous weight management program. Even then they had a mental wellness focus as well so it’s but natural to continue to develop a program focused solely on that.

Some of the key features of Noom Mood include daily 10-minute lessons on some psychological principles like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance Commitment Theory (ACT) that you can use to develop healthier habits and coping mechanisms. The program also includes techniques and tools that you can immediately apply to reduce stress and anxiety.

In case you need more guidance, the program also includes human coaching “for guidance, empathy, and social support.” You will also be asked to do mood logging so you’ll be able to better understand your daily emotional response and see your progress over time. The app also has a whole easy-to-acess library where your favorite activities and tools are stored. Of course, the program is not a replacement for actual therapy but it can help you become mentally healthier.

Noom Mood is available for your Android device but is limited to the US only for now. There is a free two-week trial but afterward, you’ll have to pay $149 for the whole four-month subscription.