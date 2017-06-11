Noodlecake is one of the popular publisher/developers in Google Play, and although their games can sometimes be acquired tastes, a lot of Android gamers still like their games. That’s well and good, especially now (as of time of writing) that Noodlecake is putting some of their games on a 99-cent sale.

There are six titles on sale in total, five of which are now going for 99 cents. One is a new release called “Journey Below” – this one is going for just USD$0.50. The game has just been released this week, and is an auto-runner. Check out the trailer video below if you are interested.

Here are the games now on sale:

– Journey Below (Debut Sale)

– Sunburn!

– Mage Gauntlet

– Lumino City

– Last Horizon

– Chameleon Run

Click the links now, this sale might not last as long as we wish it would. Enjoy!