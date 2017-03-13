From their official announcement, flaregames says that they were “convinced” by Chuck Norris to create a sequel to their highly addictive Nonstop Knight fighting game – this time to celebrate Norris’s 77th birthday. I don’t want to know what kind of “convincing” happened there. Don’t hurt us Chuck, we didn’t see anything. But enter now the announcement for “Nonstop Chuck Norris” – a more perfect name for a game has not been found anywhere yet.

If you were a fan of Nonstop Knight, it was probably because it was so darned easy to play and get into, and leaving it and coming back to it afterwards was not a problem as well. This will be the gameplay foundation for flaregames and Nonstop Chuck Norris, while of course playing on the martial arts star’s pop culture legendary status. Being the subject of a million memes online certainly does not do this game any harm.

The game will see the unstoppable power of Chuck Norris come to life, of course, with the player’s role being a sidekick to the man himself. In this nonstop adventure, you will be assisting Chuck Norris as he travels through multiple universes, fighting wave after wave of punks and baddies while collecting jokes and facts about his legendary status. In tight situations, you can power-up Chuck Norris with wacky weapons such as foldable chairs, chainsaws and even selfie sticks, and unleash signature moves such as roundhouse kicks and fist slams.

The game will be free to download, with in-app purchases. “The game’s a whole lot of fun and I hope my fans enjoy playing it,” said Chuck Norris. “It’s a tough job to be my sidekick and I hope players are up to the challenge!” Well, people will probably be lining up to download this game anyways when it comes out, so here’s to you and your birthday, Chuck!

