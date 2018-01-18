When you travel constantly and you always take more than just one gadget with you, bringing all the wires and connectors can be a drag. That’s why there are many accessories out there that are now trying to appeal to this particular market with things that can help travelers declutter and have a more convenient way of changing their phone, tablet, camera, laptop, ebook reader, etc. The new Nomad wireless USB hub is one such product, and it will only cost you not more than $80 to get one.

The hub is capable of charging 5 devices all at the same time. You have a wireless charging pad on top that supports a 7.5W max output and then a fast-charge USB-C port with 3A output, a high-speed 2.4A USB-A port for another phone or a tablet, and two 1A USB outputs for other USB charging devices. The cables will be hidden underneath with a cable routing passage so your desk at the hotel or even your regular desk at your office will look uncluttered.

The hub also has LED charging indicators on the top rim but it has an ambient light sensor so it will go discrete when the room is dark, which probably means you’re sleeping. Orange means you’re charging and white means you’re fully charged. The hub also has molded steel bars and a rubber base around the bottom so it will stay in place and not slide and bring disaster to your devices.

The Nomad wireless hub retails for $79.95. They currently have a promo where you’ll get 10% off if you sign up for their email blast.

SOURCE: Nomad