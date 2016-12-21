A lot of people were saddened when Pebble announced they were closing down shop and parts of their business were being acquired by FitBit, meaning they will no longer be producing smartwatches. Companies that were producing accessories for their devices are of course also affected by this. One such company is Nomad, which also started out in Kickstarter back in 2012. They have decided to just give away to Pebble owners the cable charger and adapter that they were supposed to release for the new devices that were supposed to come out.

Nomad CEO Noah Dentzel said that Pebble was a big inspiration for their start-up and they were also sad to see the company go. So as a consolation for current owners of Pebble devices, they have decided to just give away the accessories that they created. For the original Pebble, there is a key-sized cable for it while there are adapters for the Pebble Time and Pebble 2. They will work with micro-USB and USB Type-C cables so you can connect it to your mobile chargers or power packs that you carry around.

They are limiting the orders to just one order per customer so that everyone who has a Pebble device will be given the chance to have the adapter. While the accessories are free, you would have to pay for the shipping of course. They say that they have made the shipping cost as cheap as possible.

Originally, they were going to sell the adapters for $14.95. But after Pebble’s announcement that it was being acquired by FitBit, they decide to “offer it up as a gift to the Pebble community”, said Dentzel. Supplies are limited, so you probably better hurry if you want one.

SOURCE: Nomad