Nokia announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona that its new 2018 phones – the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco, both of which have Carl Zeiss optics – will have the iconic Lumia Pro Camera mode in the Nokia Camera app. If you were a Nokia Lumia user once before, this should get you excited because this feature was probably the one highlight of using a Nokia Lumia phone. Now it’s back, and probably for older Nokia smartphones as well.

After announcing that the Lumia Pro Camera mode will be available out-of-the-box for the midrange Nokia 7 Plus and the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia followed that up with more good news. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, then said that the Nokia Camera’s Pro Camera mode would roll out to all devices with Carl Zeiss optics. A lot of Nokia users got excited because this probably means that the app would roll out to previous-generation Nokia devices.

Pro Camera experience on Nokia 7 with leaked OTA updates ahead. That's a benefit of China Variant Nokia Phones, which is you can grab unreleased beta OTA updates ahead of beta labs. pic.twitter.com/G06ZHu3d4C — Hikari Calyx (@Hikari_Calyx) April 8, 2018

Now we have confirmation. A leaked OTA update that circulated in China became the source of version 8.0260.50 of the Nokia Camera app with the Pro Camera mode. This has now been uploaded to XDA and has been confirmed to work with the older Nokia 7, which has Carl Zeiss optics, if you remember.

Check out the source link if you want to download the said app. It works with the older Nokia 7 and in theory, should work with the older Nokia 8 as well. You can be the first one to try that if you want.

SOURCE: XDA