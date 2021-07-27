HMD Global has finally introduced new smartphones. The past few weeks, we’ve been hearing about the Nokia XR20. The phone was teased to be a new rugged phone that would be very durable. The official launch has come and now we can confirm some of the information we know. The smartphone is said to be the toughest yet from Nokia that you probably don’t need a protective case for it. The HMD team also revealed the Nokia C30 with a large display and battery plus an affordable price.

Nokia XR20

To promote the Nokia XR20, HMD tapped football legend Roberto Carlos world champion freestyler Lisa Zimouche. They pair up to show us how life-proof the Nokia XR20 is.

The phone is designed to withstand the test of life. The Nokia X-series phone can survive different situations: one hour under water, a drop from 1.8m height, and extreme temperatures. The display is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus from Corning.

This durable phone could probably rival those CAT rugged phones we’ve been featuring here. The Nokia XR20 doesn’t look rugged though as the design is sleek–looking more like any ordinary smartphone today.

The Nokia XR20 has met the MIL-STD-810H standards so you know it’s really durable. Specs include a 6.7–inch screen, 2400 x 1800 resolution, Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 6GB RAM, and dual 48MP + 13MP ultrawide cameras.

Nokia C30

The Nokia C30 is a budget-friendly camera but it boasts a 6000mAh battery. That’s big enough to last up to three days on a single charge. It features a 6.82” HD+ display so you can view and do more on the smartphone.

The Nokia XR20 has launched in key markets for 499 EUR ($590). That’s only for the 4GB RAM/64GB version. The Nokia C30 2GB RAM/32GB is also now available for 99 EUR which is about $120).