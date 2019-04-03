The entrance of the Nokia X71 is a great reminder that the notch design is really just for transition, at least, for major OEMs. Nokia has recently introduced a new phone without a notch. There is no pop-up camera, just a punch hole where the selfie cam is located. The cutout is placed on the upper left side of the front display. This phone follows the Samsung Galaxy A8S, Galaxy S10, and the Huawei Nova 4. We’re surprised Nokia has taken advantage of the new design idea this early but we’re not complaining.

The Nokia X7 dropped before 2018 ended. It’s mainly the Nokia 8.1 and it’s getting a new sibling in the form of the X71. They look similar in many ways but the front is really new.

Nokia’s new phone boasts an impressive 48MP rear camera with 8MP wide lens and 5MP depth lens to complete the triple-camera setup with Zeiss technology, 6.39-inch screen, FHD+ resolution, 128GB storage, 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 3500mAh battery. There is still a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device runs on Android 9 Pie. It’s only considered as a mid-range because of the processor but the design gives it a classic and premium look and feel.

Taiwan will get the Nokia X71 by April 30. There is no mention if and when it will be out in the United States, Europe, and other regions apart from China. If the Nokia X7 is the Nokia 8.1 then the Nokia X71 could be the Nokia 8.1 Plus.



Nokia X71 Key Specs:



• OS: Android 9 Pie (Android One)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (14 nm), Adreno 512

• Display: 6.39-inches IPS LCD

• Dimensions: 157.2 x 76.5 x 8 mm

• Weight: 180g

• Battery: 3500mAh

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 128GB

• Cam: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP with Zeiss optics, dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR (main)

• Cam: 16MP (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

• Others: USB On-The-Go, USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

SOURCE: Nokia