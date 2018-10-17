The Nokia 7.1 was shown off already while the Nokia 7.1 Plus followed. Essentially, the Nokia 7 phone will be known as the Nokia X7 in China. The particular model just appeared on Nokia’s Chinese website and on an online retailer complete with pricing and some details. This Nokia X7 is the Nokia 7.1 Plus we earlier featured and we’re looking forward to seeing this out in key markets soon. As HMD Global’s latest mid-range phone offering, we’d like to take note of this Nokia X7 as the Chinese version.

Nokia doesn’t aim to rival the Pixel and new mate 20 phones but there are many mid-range smartphones to challenge. This one comes with a notched display and the latest Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The Nokia X7 comes equipped with a 6.18-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 4GB or 6GB RAM, and a 3500 mAh battery. When it comes to cameras, there is a dual-camera setup that consists of a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and EIS plus another 13MP f/2.4 sensor. The selfie shooter is a 20MP cam that is ideal for taking selfies even in low-light environments.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box with AI features. The Nokia 7.1 Plus which will be the global variant that is expected to be powered by Android One.

Nokia’s X7 mid-ranger costs only 1,700 RMB and 2,500 RMB for the 4GB RAM and 6GBRAM, respectively ($245 to $360). No information on exact availability and release date but it should be ready soon.

VIA: JD.com

SOURCE: Nokia