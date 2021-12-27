The Nokia X10 is one of the many phones promised with durability. It was mentioned to receive Android 12 update soon. Before the Christmas weekend, the update actually rolled out according to a reddit thread. As with previous releases, the update is dispatched in waves. Wave 1 has rolled out in a number of countries. Android 12 is set deliver new features and improvements including Privacy Dashboard, Accessibility improvements, Private Compute Core, and Conversation Widgets. This build also delivers the November 2021 Android security patch.

The Android 12 Privacy Dashboard is a clearer and more comprehensive way to view apps’ access to your mic, camera, or location in the past 24 hours. The update also makes the smartphone more accessible with new visibility features. There’s area magnification, bold text, and extra dim, plus grayscale.

This new version brings Private Compute Core to make the device more secure. The all-new Conversation Widget places the conversation with top contacts at the front and center of your home screen. The Google Security Patch is November 2021.

The update‘s first wave was made available in the following countries: Albania, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands (Tele 2, VF, T-Mobile), Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and UAE. The other markets and regions not mentioned have received the same yesterday, December 26.