Nokia did surprise us today by launching the Nokia 7.1 phone. It’s not really a big surprise because there have been related rumors and leaks. We’re more curious about the two pairs of earphones: the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones. We’re assuming these are best paired with the new Nokia smartphones for a more advanced audio listening experience. They may not be the first to be manufactured by the brand but the two are the first to be marketed and hyped.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds is wireless but supports USB Type-C. Inside the box, you will find the earbuds, USB-C Cable, a charging case, and three pairs of earbuds in three sizes. It connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and can be used up to four hours of listening or 70 hours of standby time. The wireless pair allows portable charging so you don’t have to worry about the battery quickly running out.

Nokia’s True Wireless Earbuds has an IPX4 rating which means it can survive some splash or sweat. The pair is good to use when you’re working out or just chilling near the pool. The pair is ultra-lightweight at 5g per earbud. It can be used for stereo music playback and phone calls on any smartphone or device that has Bluetooth.

Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones

The other pair is the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones. It’s also ideal for all day music-listening or hours of phone calls. It’s best for a long commute or travel with a 10-hour battery on a single charge. Just like the True Wireless Earbuds, this pair offers HD audio wherever you are as made possible by Qualcomm aptX technology.

Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones allows vibrating notifications so you won’t have to miss a call. Expect the same sweat and splash protection. It works with any AI Assistant you may have so you can simply voice out commands even when you’re smartphone isn’t nearby.

No word on availability and pricing but we’ll let you know soon.

