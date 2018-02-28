It’s been almost 50 years since we first put a man on the moon and our fascination for space exploration is still not over. The Mission to the Moon by PTScientists is set to launch next year and it will be the first privately-funded Moon landing. Vodafone is planning to create the first 4G network on the Moon and now they have chosen Nokia to be their technology partner in this very special mission. They are aiming to create the lightest space-grade Ultra Compact Network for this project.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch next year from Cape Canaveral and Vodafone is planning that they will bring with them the first 4G network to the Moon. They will be connecting two Audi lunar quattro rovers to the base station in the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module (ALINA). They should be able to not just communicate but also transfer scientific data and even HD video. They will be approaching and studying the Apollo 17 lunar roving vehicle which were used by the last astronauts who were able to walk on the Moon back in 1972.

Nokia’s role is to create the Ultra Compact Network that will be used. And they are planning to make it the lightest ever at less than one kilo. They’ll be doing the project through their Nokia Bell Labs whose researchers have already won eight Nobel Prizes over the past few decades. Vodafone wants them to be able to broadcast the first ever live HD video feed of the moon’s surface through a deep space link with the PTScientists server in Berlin.

2019 will be a big year for space exploration, specifically for the moon mission. And if they are able to successfully establish this 4G network, then we’ll be able to witness this first hand in HD.

SOURCE: Nokia