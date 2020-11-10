The content streaming market is growing exponentially and Nokia wants to tap in with its latest device. Called the Streaming Box 8000, this TV set-top streamer is manufactured by Austria-based Streamview under Nokia’s license, and they are going to sell it in Europe, Middle East, and Africa for starters. The set-top box has potential hardware to take on the big guns with quad-core Amlogic S905X3 chipset, ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores.

For connectivity, Streaming Box 8000 has plenty of options – an HDMI port, USB 3.0 Type-A port, AV-out socket, optical audio, and USB Type-C port. People who like their streaming to be done wirelessly, get the Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. Powered by the Android TV 10 OS, the streaming box has built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant – courtesy of the smart remote.

The box will come with 4K streaming support, and to enhance the experience there’s Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision too. People who consume a lot of multimedia content will like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video. and Google Play Movies hotkeys on the backlit key remote for quick access. Other popular OTT services like Netflix and Disney+ can be installed from the Play Store and shouldn’t be much of a fuzz.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 will be available next month in European markets for a price tag of €100 (approximately $120). Whether it will be able to take on the likes of Roku Streaming Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, or Amazon Fire TV; remains to be seen as the details, for now, are scanty and the user interface and other performance aspects in real life are still shrouded in mystery.