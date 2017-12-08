If you’ve been waiting for a long time to get your hands on the Nokia Steel HR or even back when it was still called Whitings Steel HR, the wait is finally over. The hybrid smartwatch is finally available in the US after having been in existence for the past few months (almost a year actually). This wearable is somewhere in between the full smartwatch and the hybrid ones that look like analog devices but are actually already smart.

What makes the Nokia Steel HR a bit different from its competitors is that it has an analog watchface that has a small circular LCD screen at the top where all your smart functions happen. Its other features and specs are like most of the other smartwatches in the market. Obviously, since it has HR in its name, then it has a heart rate monitor together with the other usual sensors like step tracker, calories burned, and sleep tracking as well. It has Smart Wake-Up where you can set up a period before your actual waking time when it will slowly nudge you awake with a silent vibrating alarm.

The battery life is pretty good since its watchface is mostly analog. You can have it for 25 days straight, but of course, if you’re pretty active, then that number will go down. The LCD screen can show you the information that you want on your smartwatch as you customize it. You can use it for your swimming laps since it is water resistant for up to 50 meters.

The Nokia Steel HR can be yours through their online store for $179.95 for the smaller 36mm model (available in black or white) while the 40mm one goes for $199.95 (black only). You can change straps as well: silicone ($24.95), woven ($39.95), and leather ($49.95).

