A few weeks ago, we learned about the possibility of a smart TV from Nokia. It is said to be offered via Flipkart. There was no doubt the Nokia Smart TV will be introduced in India and today, we’ve got information. The product is now official. Flipkart teamed up with Nokia for this new Android TV that boasts a 55-inch 4K UHD screen. The device runs on Android 9.0 TV and boasts JBL audio technology delivered by those 24 Watt speakers.

The Nokia Smart TV by Flipkart is simply licensed by Nokia. Flipkart knows the brand still has a market pull for its novelty. And yes, this new Nokia product may probably remind you of the early days of cellphones just by hearing the name Nokia.

Flipkart’s new smart TV offering is coming soon. It’s now listed on the website with a ₹41,999 price tag. That is about $589 in the US but its original selling price is ₹70,999 ($995). Flipkart is just giving an early discount.

The Nokia Smart TV runs on a quad-core processor. It comes with 16GB of built-in storage, Google Assistant for voice control, DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio, and Bluetooth connectivity. When you buy the TV, you will receive it with a bundled Bluetooth remote and stand. Nokia’s smart TV highlights enhanced audio experience, thanks to Sound by JBL, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby Audio.

The smart home device will be available starting December 10. You may get a Complete TV Protection coverage from the e-tailer for three years warranty coverage that takes care of accidental damages and manufacturing defects for only Rs. 999 ($14).

To review, here are the standard features and specs of the Nokia Smart TV by Flipkart: 55-inch 4K UHD screen, 400 nits maximum brightness, quad-core processor, MEMC, Intelligent Dimming, Dolby Vision support, 2.25GB of RAM, two USB (2.0 and 3.0) ports, three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It runs on Android 9 TV with support for Google Play Store,