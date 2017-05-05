Brands sure are getting on the #Maythe4thBeWithYou celebration bandwagon to leverage their own products, which may or may not have anything to do with Star Wars. One of those companies that this is HMD Global, which used the geek holiday to show off their Android-based smartphones, the Nokia 3, 5, 6. And the much anticipated remake of a classic favorite also made a cameo appearance in the 30-second video that didn’t really tell us anything new about the upcoming devices, but is still fun to watch nonetheless.

Using stop-motion animation and several Star Wars references, from the iconic opening scroll (shown on a Nokia phone of course), to the setting in what looks like Tatooine, to the theme song rendered in midi. And of course you can’t have a Star Wars-inspired video without having someone utter the “I am your Father” line. This time it falls on the already-released Nokia 6 to tell the upcoming Nokia 3 and 5 that they are his progeny.

But of course the Nokia 3310 comes in and “tells” them that it is the father of them all (with an “aaarrgghhh” in the background by one of the newer phones). Of course this classic is going to make a comeback soon with a remake/revival soon. And despite the fact that it will be a feature phone, those who are nostalgic about the phone will most likely get it.

There’s no news yet as to when the Nokia 3 and 5 and the 3310 feature phone will be released in the market. So in the meantime, just enjoy this cute video as you celebrate Star Wars Day.