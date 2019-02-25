Aside from the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global has also announced four other new phones. They are as follows: Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus, and the Nokia 210 feature phone. If you want the good old Nokia durability it’s been known for almost two decades ago, you may want to look at these phones. They’re not exactly premium but the devices complete a decent line-up of Android phones. Whatever your budget or need is, Nokia gives you several options.

The affordable Nokia 4.2 offers an impressive sculpted-glass design and the latest in technologies plus camera features. It comes with a Google Assistant button, all-screen display, dual-rear camera system, selfie-notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and Android 9 Pie out of the box. The phone may look premium but it’s really budget-friendly. Availability: April | Price: $169 (2GB RAM/16GB) / $199 (3GB RAM/32GB)

The Nokia 3.2 also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. Making it a winner aside from the price is the two-day battery life. Expect a large 6.26-inch HD+ display screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, and walkie-talkie mode. Availability: May | Price: $139 (2GB RAM/16GB) / $169 (3GB RAM/32GB)

Nokia 210 joins the lineup as the most affordable. This feature phone lets you use the Opera Mini browser for quick access to the Internet. It will take you back to the early days of smartphones, thanks to the famous Snake game. The battery is what makes this a worthy choice if you’re after reliability and long battery life. It’s not exactly a smartphone because functions are limited but it allows you to download your apps, wallpapers, and ringtones. You won’t get them from the Play Store but from the Mobile Store. Availability: March | Price: $35

Nokia 1 Plus is another entry-level device that features a premium-looking design. The large-screen phone runs on Android 9 Pie (Go edition) so you can take advantage of Google Assistant Go. When it comes to imaging, there is a powerful new camera with ‘beautify’ feature while the rear camera offers autofocus. Availability: Mid-March | Price: $99 (2GB RAM/16GB)

SOURCE: HMD Global