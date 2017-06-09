Nokia is on a roll releasing new products. The latest additions are the Active Wireless Earphones and Wired Earphones. These new pairs are ideal to use for the new Android smartphones HMD introduced early this year. Nokia has gone back to the mobile business, much to the excitement of the fans and the eager Android community. The two earphones differ mainly in their forms as one is wireless depending on Bluetooth while the other one is wired.

The Nokia Active Wireless Earphones 501 boasts of an ultra-light weight design, diamond-cut aluminum casing, magnetic clips, and ergonomic design for extra comfort. Meanwhile, the Nokia Wired Earphones (WH 501) boasts of premium metal finish, diamond-cut details, lightweight material, sweat-proof earphones, and a highly reflective cable as described. Both pairs work well with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. We’re assuming they can also work well with the upcoming but still unofficial Nokia 9.

Wireless

The wireless version connects via Bluetooth 4.1 and multipoint connection for pairing. The passive noise canceling makes for an impressive audio listening while the 45 x 2mAH battery allows a long listening time. The headphones run on a high-def 9mm dynamic driver for premium audio all the time. The wired version also runs on a premium 9mm dynamic driver but this one now comes with an audio jack and some operating keys. The pair is also sweat and splash resistant so you can use it during workouts.

Wired

Still no information on availability and pricing but they should be ready soon.

VIA: NPU