The month of October started with the Nokia G300 being leaked. The smartphone is said to feature fast 5G connectivity but will be offered as a new mid-ranger. Its images and specs were leaked ahead of official product launch. The day has come and the low cost 5G phone is now ready with decent features and a truly affordable price. HMD Global is releasing this smartphone in key markets with a large 6.5-inch screen HD+ resolution and an 8MP selfie camera under a v-notch.

The Nokia G300 runs on 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon SM4350AB processor. The rear camera system comes with a 16MP camera with AF, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and 3x lenses. There is also a 5MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth camera.

The phone still comes with very obvious bezels especially on the chin and forehead. The side bezels are minimal. Like most Nokia phones, this one looks like a durable smartphone for such a low price. The 5G connectivity is a special feature and will probably make you design to get the Nokia G300.

HMD Global describes this as its “most affordable 5G phone yet”. How affordable? $199 retail price without any contract. That is cheap.

It will be ready though in one configuration only: Charcoal Black with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can purchase the phone beginning October 19 from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless.