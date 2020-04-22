The past few months have been tough for everyone in the world but we’re not losing hope. Big tech companies remain in the business and we know this is so because communication is very essential. It may be difficult to purchase a new phone or computer so if you have your gadget, we suggest you take good care of it. You see, returns and repair services are kind of difficult in most countries as employees have been instructed to stay at home. That is a fact for most people.

While some things can be done online, phone repair is something that must be done by experts. Nokia understands the challenge because of the pandemic outbreak. The company acknowledges that issues with Repair and Returns services but it’s not giving up on the promises.

In light of the situation, Nokia is extending the warrant of Nokia phones by 60 days. The extended warranty period is commendable and we’re hoping more brands will follow suit. We know others are already doing this but for the smartphone market, we’re only familiar with HMD and Nokia’s plan.

Nokia wants to deliver on its promise so it’s doing this extension. It can be applied to all warranties on smarts and features that are about to expire between March 15, 200 and May 15, 2020.

The extension is for Nokia phone owners in the United States and Europe. These are places where the Online Repair and Return Services are offered. Nokia said you can still book for repair and return the phone within the timeframe outlined.