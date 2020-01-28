A new Nokia phone is anticipated. The last one we remember was the Nokia C1 that launched in December 2019 as yet another budget-friendly but a powerful phone. There’s also the Nokia 2.3 phone ready with dual cams, AI features, and two-day battery life. The Nokia 2.3 was actually made available in the US market just last week. The next phone model may be the Nokia 9.2 as per several leaks. As a newer variant of the Nokia 9 PureView, expect most of the premium specs and features here including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Nokia 9.2 is said to be out soon but with a little delay. By little, we mean “delayed until the autumn” because of the use of Snapdragon 865 instead of 855. Qualcomm SD865 is the latest and most powerful today and Nokia has the privilege of using it.

The new Nokia 9 may also appear at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) next month. That is a possibility since the Nokia 9 series is considered a flagship. It may also come with a Nokia foldable phone but we’re taking this with a pinch of salt.

When it comes to specs and features, the Nokia 9.2 may include a bezel-less display plus a 32MP or 48MP selfie shooter. That is one advanced camera for a front-facing setup. There may be a 3.5mm headset port plus wireless charging.

The Nokia foldable phone may only be teased or presented during the MWC but the launch could be sometime in June. Other Nokia accessories previously canceled may also be released including a mini projector, power bank, two smartwatches, selfie light, mini printer, and a fitness tracker. A wireless charger pod may also be revealed plus a pair of the Nokia power earbuds.

HMD is moving the business to Europe. There may be a delay because of that and recently, because of the health scare in China. From China, HMD is focusing more on India, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latam, the US, and New Zealand.