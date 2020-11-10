Nokia’s event today was meant for a new phone. We mentioned it would work on Verizon’s 5G UW network. HMD Global has officially announced the Nokia 8 V 5G UW as its newest 5G phone offering. This is Nokia’s latest flagship device that is made of material that combines aluminium and a polymer composite. It comes with a PureView camera with ZEISS optics and a large PureDisplay screen. Of course, the 5G Ultra Wideband speed is something to be excited about.

With 5G connectivity, downloading content from the Internet will only take a few seconds. You can stream mobile with minimal lag. Other 5G experiences can be enjoyed without any problem as you are connected to Verizon’s 5G UW network. In the US, about 1,800 cities are covered by Verizon 5G.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile processor. It comes with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. Graphics performance is faster by ten percent from the previous chipset. It can also connect to other wireless networks in other countries when you travel.

The 5G phone is also ideal for gamers. Aside from the fast mobile Internet it offers, the 6.81-inch edge-to-edge PureDisplay delivers an impressive viewing and gaming experience. The display is made better with the Pixelworks visual processor.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer and Vice President North America Juho Sarvikas said: “We’ve been committed to delivering a Nokia phones-grade 5G experience on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network before the end of 2020. Today, we make good on that promise. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is our first affordable flagship carrier device on Android in the U.S., and it’s built on Verizon’s state-of-the-art 5G Ultra Wideband network. We’re four years into our Nokia phones journey as HMD Global and this is a milestone we’ll all remember.”

HMD’s Nokia 8 V 5G UW is available for $699.99 in Meteor Grey. You can purchase the device via the My Verizon app or VerizonWireless.com. Best Buy will also sell the Android smartphone.