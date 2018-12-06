We’ve been saying the Nokia Phoenix aka Nokia 8.1 is the the Nokia X7 global variant and good news: it is finally ready for select key markets. It runs on Android One and will be availabe soon in Europe. This newer variant of the Nokia 8 is actually the same as the Nokia X7 that was earlier released in China. As we noted earlier this year about new Nokia phones yet to be released, the device is powered by Android One already based on Android 9 Pie.

There is no mention of US pricing yet but it will be sold for €400 in Europe. It’s not that expensive but HMD Global decided to put almost premium specs.

To review, the Nokia 8.1 comes equipped with a 6.18-inch screen with Full HD+ edge-to-edge PureDisplay display, 20MP adaptive selfie camera, 12MP and 13MP dual rear cameras with ZEISS Optics and OIS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 mobile processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, and a 3500 mAh battery. The components are housed in a dual-tone anodized metal frame.

Expect more from this smartphone that boast of an impressive camera system. The combination of a super-sensitive sensor, OIS, and ZEISS Optics deivers high-quality images. Meanwhile, the 20MP selfie shooter uses an adaptive sensor technology.

There’s AI-powered imaging that can capture stunning portraits with live Bokeh and studio-style lighting. The Dual-Sight feature is more fun and creative now with personas, maskes, and other filters.

SOURCE: Nokia