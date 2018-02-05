The Nokia 7 only broke cover last October, making an impression with the Bothies feature, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. It has yet to arrive in other markets but it’s getting a newer and much bigger variant–the Nokia 7 Plus. Its specs were already leaked via Geekbench and we confirmed it would run on Snapdragon 660 processor instead. We’ve been waiting for this one which is said to be the first ever smartphone from Nokia with an 18:9 display.

Such display aspect ratio is now a standard in most phones ever since LG introduced it with the G7’s Full Vision display. After the leaked specs, now we’ve got leaked images of the Nokia 7 Plus. The photos appear to be marketing materials and they confirm the idea that the smartphone will have an impressive camera system.

The latest leak shows off the possible Nokia 7 Plus design. Specs are provided as well. So far, we know the phone will have a 6-inch screen with 18:9 resolution display, Gorilla Glass protection, 12MP and 13MP Dual-lens Zeiss rear camera system with 2X optical zoom lens, 16MP front-facing Zeiss Camera with Tetracell technology, Nokia/Lumia Camera like Pro mode, Bothie, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 660, Adreno 512 GPU, 64GB onboard storage, USB-C, MicroSD support, and Quick-Charging tech.

Nokia is believed to have entered production of the 7 Plus phone so expect this to be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018).

VIA: NPU