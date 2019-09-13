Just last month, the Nokia 7.2 live image surfaced. It showed a round Zeiss camera module. The phone was then unveiled by HMD Global last week together with the Nokia 6.2 and three other Nokia phones. The smartphone is believed to be available in the US soon as it was sighted on B&H. We’re not sure if it’s official as no date has been provided yet but it’s right there on the online store. The Nokia 7.2 128GB Smartphone is listed as a new release and is coming soon.

The Nokia 7.2 128GB Smartphone is available unlocked. You can choose between the Charcoal or Cyan Green color. It should work with most carriers in the US. You must buy the SIM card separately or you may use your current SIM or data plan.

Like the Nokia 6.2, the Nokia 7.2 is only a mid-range phone but it already comes with three rear cameras. The system is powered by ZEISS. There’s the 48MP quad-pixel main camera, 5MP depth-sensing shooter for portrait mode, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 118° field of view. The selfie camera is 20 megapixels.

For video recording, there’s support for spatial audio HDR and 4K Ultra HD video capture. The phone boasts a large 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass, back glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion (512GB max), 128GB onboard storage, and a 3500mAh battery.

The Nokia 7.2 is powered by Android 9.0 Pie. It’s eligible for the new Android 10. It will still receive three years of security updates and two years of major Android upgrades.