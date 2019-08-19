The Nokia 7 mid-ranger was one of the first phones released by HMD Global as part of the brand’s new batch of smartphones. It was followed by the Nokia 7.1 that came with PureDisplay screen technology. The Android One phone received Android 9 Pie update and it’s getting a follow-up soon. The Nokia 7.2 is expected to be announced anytime soon. Just last month, we mentioned the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 could debut this August. We can expect it’s about to happen because renders of the Nokia 7.2 have just been spotted.

Nokia 7.2 will be introduced as a slim smartphone. It will be similar to the Nokia 6.2 in many ways but mainly in design and size. Others are saying they could fit each other’s protective phone cases.

An FCC listing shows both phones may arrive with a 6.3-inch screen and a Snapdragon 660 chipset. Similar to the old Lumia phones, a round camera module may also be available featuring a 48MP rear camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens.

HMD Global is expected to debut new Nokia Android phones at the IFA 2019 event in Berlin on the 5th of September. Aside from the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, the new Nokia 110 2019 and Nokia 2720 209 may also be announced on the same date. More phones may also be launched but we’ll focus on the Nokia 7.2 first.

Here are some of the specs and features of the Nokia 7.2 we know so far: 6.3 IPS LCD with HDR10 and PureDisplay, 2340 × 1080 pixel resolution, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, glass-unibody with a tear-drop notch, dimensions of 160 mm x 75 mm x 7.62 mm, LTE connectivity, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Nokia OZO Audio tech, 48MP Zeiss Optics rear camera, USB Type-C, and a 3500 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge tech. The phone will run on Android 9 Pie but it should also be eligible for Android Q once ready. Unlike the Nokia 6.2 which is seen to have a camera hole in the front, the Nokia 7.2 will use a notch instead.