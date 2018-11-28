The Nokia 7.1 Android One was announced last month with PureDisplay screen technology. The phone is now available in the United States via Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. We believe the device is impressive already but a new serving of Pie may make it even better. From Android One, the Nokia 7.1 will get a taste of the Android Pie. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas himself shared the good news over on Twitter. There is no mention when exactly but we’re assuming all regions where the phone is available will receive the update soon.

To review, the Nokia 7.1 comes equipped with a 5.84-inch screen with 19:9 screen ratio and Full HD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, 32GB/64GB onboard storage, 4GB or 3GB RAM, dual 12MP and 5MP rear shooters, 8MP selfie camera, dual flash, and a 3060mAh battery. The phone still features a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The PureDisplay screen technology allows premium viewing experience everytime from a small screen. Feel free to watch your favorite shows or movies on Netflix, YouTube, or Amazon Prime. Take advantage of HDR viewing, thanks to the SDR to HDR conversion and the ZEISS Optics feature.

Android 9.0 will bring a number of improvements and new functions to the Nokia 7.1. Expect the following Pie features to be served: Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, better notification handling, and enhanced navigation. The Nokia phone will definitely be faster and smarter after the Pie update.