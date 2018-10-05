Nokia is on a roll. We’ve lost count of how many Android phones the HMD Global-owned brand has released in the market this year. It appears the company wants to be prolific like in the past. After the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, and the Nokia 7 Plus, here is the Nokia 7.1. The mid-range phone has been part of the rumor mill for weeks now. We heard it would come with a notch, dual rear cameras, Carl Zeiss optics, and Android One.

Today, we are being introduced to the Nokia 7.1. This one is special because it is the first to be equipped with PureDisplay screen technology. This brings the smartphone enhanced colors, better clarity, and high contrast ratio. It also comes with a dual rear depth-sensing camera with ZEISS Optics and two-phase detection for better imaging.

PureDisplay screen technology allows premium viewing experience even on a small screen. You can enjoy YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Netflix videos on HDR with this new video technology. The real-time SDR to HDR conversion offers HDR quality-level videos all the time. As for the imaging specs, ZEISS Optics include rapid autofocus to achieve HDR-level photography.

The phone boasts a 5.84-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, and 19:9 screen ratio. The display adjusts to the lighting condition so when you’re outside and it’s bright, the brightness and contrast are adjusted automatically.

The Nokia 7.1 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, and a 3060mAh battery. There’s a dual 12MP and 5MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, dual flash, USB Type-C, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Pricing is set at $349. You can purchase the phone from B&H, Best Buy, and Amazon. Pre-order is now open but delivery will begin on the 28th of October. Color options include Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel.

SOURCE: Nokia (1),(2)