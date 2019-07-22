Nokia will just continue to work and come up with new mid-range and budget-friendly Android phones. We have no idea about the numbers but the brand may be doing well. HMD Global won’t risk launching new Nokia phones left and right if its labor is in vain. Aside from waiting for a Nokia feature phone running Android, the public may also anticipate new Nokia phones. The Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 were launched last year and they’re getting follow-up models in the form of new Nokia devices: the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

There is no official announcement yet but more details are being shared online. A Chinese source has been saying the two will launch at a special event. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 could possibly be announced next month or in September. Several pre-release certifications are believed to have been acquired already.

The official launch of the pair may happen very soon in China. There is no word if they will arrive in other key markets but it’s possible. Some details we’ve gathered about the Nokia 6.2 (Daredevil) are as follows: 48MP Carl Zeiss lens, 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 3500mAh battery, 18W fast charging, Snapdragon 660 processor, and Android 9 Pie. The device will feature a camera punch-hole display for the selfie camera.

The Nokia 7.2 will look similar to the Nokia 6.2 in many ways. We’re not sure about the size but expect a number of changes in the specs and features. The camera specs will be different but we can’t say which of the two Nokia phones will be more advanced.

The image above is a render of a protective phone case for the Nokia 7.2. We see the triple rear shooter, rear fingerprint sensor, and the camera in the middle front. The almost bezel-less display is also clear. On the sides, we see the SIM card tray, power button, and volume rockers.