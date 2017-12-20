The Nokia 5 launched globally together with the Nokia 6 and Nokia 3. HMD Global has been selling the smartphone in key markets but it’s only now that Zack Nelson has gotten a chance to test out a unit. JerryRigEverything wanted to know if the Nokia 5 is worth a second look. Its price is inexpensive so no problem with affordability. The question now lies on its durability.

A copper brown Nokia 5 is tested here. The Gorilla Glass has been scratched. Noticeable scratches only appears on level 6 which is normal for tempered glass displays. The selfie camera is scratched and since it is under the same glass, there is no immediate screen damage. The earpiece is said to be like a vinyl so it doesn’t fall out.

Moving further down below, the home button is also made from glass which means it is scratch-resistant. At the back, you can notice the solid back. The rear camera is also found under the glass display.

Home and volume buttons on the side are made of metal. It’s the same with the dual sim and SD card trays that are made of metal. The phone isn’t water-resistant.

Burning the screen with a lighter only lasted ten screens with a black area showing up. The bend test proves the impressive build of the Nokia 5 phone as it doesn’t bend or crack at all.