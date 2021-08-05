Android 11 has started rolling out to a number of Nokia phones. There may be a bit of a delay but it is ready now for the Nokia 5.3. The phone that arrived March last year with mid-range specs and quad rear cameras have been ready to expand the consumer’s Android options. It was supposed to get the Android 11 OS in Q2 2021 but as we all know, was delayed. No need to wait long if you own a Nokia 5.3 phone especially if you live in any of the countries listed in Nokia’s Wave 1 release.

To be specific, Nokia 5.3 will get Android 11 in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Macau, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Nepal, Myanmar, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Taiwan. From the list, about 30% of the consumers will get the Android update right away at launch.

By August 5, today, half will get it. By August 6, all markets will get the new Android 11 OS. Wave 2 update will still happen but no information has been shared yet.

To recap, the Nokia 5.3 boasts mid-range features: 6GB RAM (3GB/4GB too), Snapdragon 665 processor, 6.55-inch HD+ display, and an 8MP selfie camera placed under a waterdrop notch. There are four cameras on the rear. At launch, the phone runs on Android One but now it’s ready for Android 11.

After the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3, expect other Nokia phones from HMD Global will also receive the same update. We’re looking at the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1.4, Nokia 3.4. and the Nokia 5.4.