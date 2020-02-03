Aside from the Nokia 9.2, HMD Global is also working on the Nokia 5.2. It’s a follow-up to the Nokia 5 and Nokia 5.1. The phone is believed to be released at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. We’re expecting at least two new smartphones from Nokia but we won’t be surprised if more mid-range phones will be introduced. Our favorite leakster @evleaks has shared some information about the so-called ‘Captain America’. That’s the codename of the Nokia 5.2 and we have no idea why.

The Nokia 5.2 comes equipped with a large 6.2-inch screen. There is a notch that holds the selfie camera. The bezels are said to be average but we can see an obvious chin where the Nokia logo is placed.

On the rear, there is a round fingerprint ready under a round camera module. This may remind you of the Nokia 9 PureView but there are only four cameras plus an LED flash in the middle. We’re assuming this is only a mid-range smartphone.

HMD Global may be getting serious now with the camera department but it needs to make the software even better. When it comes to the processor, expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset plus 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone may also run Android 10 on Android One.

The Nokia 5.2 is said to be available in the market by March 4 after a February 23 announcement. Pricing could be $180 in the US or €169 in Europe.