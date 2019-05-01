Earlier at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC 2019), HMD Global launched four new mid-range and affordable phones: the Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 4.2. Back then, we mentioned the phone would be available in April with a starting price of $169 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB variant. The month has passed so we’re assuming the Nokia 4.2 is already available in key markets. Both variants, the 2GB+16GB and 3GB RAM+32GB storage, should be out now.

The affordable smartphone isn’t close to any flagship but it’s great if you’re looking for a secondary phone or something to give your teenager. It really is a budget phone that already comes with Google Assistant plus button, all-screen display, notch for the selfie camera, and Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia 4.2 phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. It’s good enough for basic mobile browsing, mobile gaming, movie streaming, social network, and instant messaging.

Nokia 4.2 doesn’t appear like a budget phone because of the front and back glass design that gives of a premium look and feel. There is a special button to launch the Google Assistant immediately. The power button features a light for notifications.

When it comes to imaging, there is the dual depth-sensing rear camera system: 13MP main camera plus a depth sensor. Camera performance is made better with AI, machine learning, Google Photos, Google Lens, and an advanced camera app. The camera app offers bokeh mode and low-light HDR mode. Advanced algorithms are also used to achieve premium quality images all the time with greater dynamic range, less noise, bolder colors, and more light.

Availability in the United States has begun yesterday, April 30. Shipping will start on the 14th via Best Buy and Amazon. You can order for one now.

Best Buy will sell the phone starting June 9 in the country in-stores with a $189 price tag for the 3GB RAM variant. Choose from either the Pink Sand or Black Nokia 4.2.