We expected HMD Global would be launching a new Nokia phone but we thought it’s already the Nokia 7.1. Apparently, the company has more in store for us as it introduces the Plus variant of the Nokia 3.1. The Nokia 3.1 Plus follows the 3.1 phone that rolled out back in May. The unlocked version only went up for pre-order on Amazon last June and now an improved version is available. It still is an affordable phone but its selling point will be the dual camera setup.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus was recently announced in India. A new mid-range device from the old Finnish brand makes an impression with its large 6-inch screen with HD+ resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio, two-day 3500mAh battery, and dual rear cameras. The smartphone runs on Android One so you can be assured it is updated regularly.

Camera performance is sufficient with the dual 13MP PDAF plus 5MP sensors with depth sensing. Bokeh style shots are allowed with depth sensing. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter for great selfies.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus runs on MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset. Android One (Oreo) delivers the latest in Google services and innovation like unlimited storage on Google Photos, Google Lens, regular software upgrades, and only the most useful pre-installed apps.

Nokia 3.1 Plus will be released in India later this October. You can choose from either the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model or the 3GB RAM and 32GB version for 159€ and 179€ ($184 and $207). Color options are White, Blue, and Baltic.

SOURCE: HMD Global