The Nokia 2 was first sighted on the FCC and then was quickly shown off as an entry-level Android smartphone and then arrived in the United States via Amazon. It was also announced in Europe with a budget-friendly price. The phone already underwent a series of durability tests and was said to receive Android 8.1 Oreo update with Android Go features. The update will be ready to receive the new to Oreo update soon especially now the phone is confirmed to be ready in the UK with a £99 price tag which is around $138.

HMD will make the Nokia 2 available in the UK this coming February 26. It’s considered as a mid-range smartphone and will be up for purchase on Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, EE, Argos, Tesco, and John Lewis. To review, the Android phone boasts a 4100mAh battery, 5.0-inch 720p screen, 1GB RAM, quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor, 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear shooter. Other specs include an 8MP onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, plastic back panel, and a metal frame.

The Nokia 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat but Android Oreo will be ready soon. You can only get the phone in black. Don’t expect too much from this entry-level phone. The software isn’t as powerful but one thing is for sure, its battery can last longer up to two days max.

