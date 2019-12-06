A new Nokia phone is available from HMD Global. After learning about the Nokia Smart TV by Flipkart, here is another Nokia-branded product. But this time, it bears the Nokia DNA of durability and great performance. Meet the Nokia 2.3. This one follows the Nokia 2, Nokia 2.1, and the Nokia 2.2. We last heard about the latter in July as the Android One phone started shipping from Amazon. It was made ready with AI innovations and now, it’s sibling–the Nokia 2.3–is also ready to bring powerful AI to everyone.

The Nokia 2.3’s camera is powered by AI. This means you are helped by a smart assistant in capturing the best photo. AI and other imaging features make this phone a more camera-centric smartphone.

Nokia’s new smartphone comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ screen. Like the old Nokia phones, its battery can last up to a maximum of two days. Out of the box, the device is powered by Android 10 (Android One) so you don’t have to wait for that major update. The next update will be the monthly security update promised for three years apart from the OS upgrades for two years. It can be assumed it can be updated to Android 11 and Android 12.

Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with a dual-camera system that includes a Recommended Shot feature. This way, you can choose from the numerous shots taken by the cam. Before and after the shutter is pressed, the camera already takes some shots so you can be presented with the best image. It also features Portrait Mode, as well as, low-light imaging. Other special features include biometric face recognition and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Choose from these three colors: Charcoal, Sand, and Cyan Green. The Nokia 2.3 phone will be out by mid-December for only 109 Euros which is about $121 in the US.